The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun a process of revising the current Hugo Lake Master Plan. From May 26 to June 26, the USACE will make available information about the revision process at swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/. The online availability is due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic concerns.
The master plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the management and development of all recreational, natural and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. The current master plan for Hugo Lake was last supplemented in 1989 and is in need of revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends and USACE management policy.
Questions, comments and suggestions on the proposed revision can be emailed to CESWT-OD-RHSWT@usace.army.mil or mailed to Shae Harrison, Lake Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, P.O. Box 99, Sawyer, OK 74756.
