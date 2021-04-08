Paris police responded to a welfare concern in the 200 block of 1st Street SE. Officers found 32-year-old Aja Le’Andra Thompson, of Paris, in a vehicle and believed she was disoriented. She was suspected to be under the influence of narcotics and could not answer questions.
Officers found suspected marijuana and THC-related items in the vehicle and placed Thompson under arrest. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 400 grams. Thompson was waiting to be taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.