Kenneth C. Dodge, 80, of Sumner, Texas, entered into the arms of his Lord on July 19, 2022, with his beloved Pat by his side.
Kenneth was born on Feb. 21, 1942 in Hemet, California to Cecil Franklin and Hester Neva McPeel Dodge.
Kenneth was a diesel mechanic until he retired. Ken enjoyed working on cars, trucks and tractors. He was a big Nascar fan. Ken enjoyed helping Pat with her goat milking and making cheese, as well as gardening and mowing his 5 acre lawn. He was known as "Mr. Clean" because of how well he kept his shop and "you better not touch his stuff".
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Cecil and Gary Dodge; sister, Bonnie Dodge; and stepdaughter, Tracey Spykma, of Plainview, Texas.
Left to cherish his memories are his life partner, Pat Topping, of the home; brother, Richard Dodge, of Grant Pass, Oregon; sister, Nieva; sister-in-law, Lorrain Dodge, of Anza, California; nephew, Ron Dodge, of California; stepson, Brent Topping, of Earth, Texas; stepdaughter, Kelly Topping, of Sumner, Texas; step-granddaughter, Brittany Aberle, of Los Angeles, California.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date per the family's wishes.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.