Alaina Downing, Robyn Huizinga, Michelle Hobbs and Sam Griffin are ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in a scene from the musical by the same names, opening Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at Paris Community Theatre’s Plaza Theatre, northside of the square in downtown Paris.
Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions for its next production at 7 p.m, Monday and Tuesday at the Plaza Theater on the north side of the square in downtown Paris.
“Drop Dead” is a pot-boiler murder mystery, set during rehearsals for a professional theatrical production. When the producer and an actor are murdered, the remaining actors must save the show, solve the mystery and stay alive.
Director Laura Hutchings will hold auditions for six male roles, from actors and stage crew to a police detective; three female roles, including actresses and the producer’s girlfriend; and the playwright, a role that could be cast either male or female.
“Actors of all levels of experience are welcome,” said Hutchings. “All ages, genders, races and body types are encouraged to try out.”
Production dates for “Drop Dead,” are Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
