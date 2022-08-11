Wonderettes.JPG

Alaina Downing, Robyn Huizinga, Michelle Hobbs and Sam Griffin are ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in a scene from the musical by the same names, opening Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at Paris Community Theatre’s Plaza Theatre, northside of the square in downtown Paris.

 By Sally Boswell/The Paris News

Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions for its next production at 7 p.m, Monday and Tuesday at the Plaza Theater on the north side of the square in downtown Paris.

“Drop Dead” is a pot-boiler murder mystery, set during rehearsals for a professional theatrical production. When the producer and an actor are murdered, the remaining actors must save the show, solve the mystery and stay alive.

