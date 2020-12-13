Justiss Popcorn fundraiser
Justiss Elementary School recently awarded prizes to the top sellers of their Pop Pop Fundraiser. From left, first-grade student Rai’Lynn Lester sold 60 items, kindergarten student Azailei McGill sold 34 items and second-grade student Kaydence Martin sold 29 items.

