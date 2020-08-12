Martha Thurman, 82 of Paris, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Brentwood Terrace.
A funeral service has been set for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Wesley Sisson officiating. Interment will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in McAlester, Oklahoma on Oct. 25, 1937, to Samuel and Susan Parker.
Martha was always a hard worker, having many jobs throughout her working career. She had a Real Estate License, worked at Jack Maddox Ranch, was employed by Campbell Soup Company and was the only supervisor to wear roller skates. Martha was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, serving as Madam President, Vice-President and Trustee. She founded Eagle’s Wish For A Child Foundation in 1990. Martha worked for many of the local flower shops in Paris.
She is survived by her children, LaCosta Arrington and Anthony White, Shabecka Wilson and John Burton, Joe Shannon, Tammy Lewis and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Brittany Biggs, Dustin Krayniak and wife, Sue Ann, Skyler Cook, Cameron McDowell, Maddie Copeland, Makayala Burton, Aja Thompson, Ryan Lewis, Cory Lewis, Chad Lewis, Loren Barber and wife, Gabby, Lane Barber; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Maynard and Beverly Duvall; numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ruth Joslin; mother, Susan Taylor; father Samuel Parker; step-father, Fred Taylor; brother, Frank Parker.
Online condolences may be sent to the Thurman family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
