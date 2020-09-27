Bob C. Stephens, 81, of Bogata, Texas, died in Paris, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A memorial service for Mr. Stephens will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Spring Lake Baptist Church in Paris.
Bob was born to Jim and Hazel Stephens in Sterns, Kentucky, on Dec. 7, 1939.
He was a former Mason and served in both the Indiana and Texas National Guard. Bob was a member of Spring Lake Baptist Church.
Mr. Stephens is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Hazel Stephens; a brother, George Stephens; his wife, Shirley Strouse Stephens, and wife, Ann Gist Stephens; as well as one grandson, Randall Craig Hamilton, and one great-grandson, Dakota Cade Hamilton.
He is survived by a sister, Bonnie Brown; and his children, Rebecca and Anthony Upchurch, Tamrae and Mike Brumley, Teresa and Ken Hamilton, Reba and Jeff Lewis, Mark Stephen, and Katrina Stephens; as well as 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held to inter Mr. Stephens’ ashes.
