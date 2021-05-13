MLK Church of Christ, 1950 Martin Luther King Drive in Paris, will give out Pampers diapers, size 2+ and 3+ Pull Ups only, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- A helping HOME: Grant program aids low-income families
- Bogata officials discover $100K owed in taxes, fees
- Paris Council chooses Paula Portugal as mayor; Hughes as pro tem
- Paula Portugal becomes Paris’s first female mayor
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police charge teen with assault, injury to child
- POLICE BRIEFS: Honey Grove man turns himself in on warrants
- Tony Bourland
- Paris’ Sikes retires from coaching
- Rangers investigating Lamar County Jail death
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Do you support expanding Texas Medicaid?
Texas lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature have blocked bills that would expand Medicaid and open the state to billions in federal incentives supporters say would pay for the expansion and lower costs for hospitals that care for large numbers of uninsured patients. Opponents say the program is poorly managed and financially unsustainable. Roughly 20% of the Texas population is uninsured, and the state has the largest number of uninsured residents in the nation. Do you support expanding Texas Medicaid?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.