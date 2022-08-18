Northeast Texas Trail

The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile recreational trail extending from Farmersville to the west and New Boston to the east and traverses seven counties and 19 rural communities.

 AllTrails map

The Northeast Texas Trail is the recipient of an $18 million federal grant to complete the roughly 45 miles of unsurfaced trail remaining in the 130-mile stretch from Farmersville to New Boston. The trail passes through seven counties and 19 rural towns.

TxDOT made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with a combined $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant announced late last week for the NETT and for the Paso del Norte Trail in El Paso. The grant is part of more than $2.2 billion awarded to 166 projects across the nation.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.