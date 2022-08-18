The Northeast Texas Trail is the recipient of an $18 million federal grant to complete the roughly 45 miles of unsurfaced trail remaining in the 130-mile stretch from Farmersville to New Boston. The trail passes through seven counties and 19 rural towns.
TxDOT made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with a combined $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant announced late last week for the NETT and for the Paso del Norte Trail in El Paso. The grant is part of more than $2.2 billion awarded to 166 projects across the nation.
“It’s my understanding we are going to receive $18 million and the El Paso trail is to receive $7 million,” NETT Coalition President Earl Erickson said Wednesday. “This is almost unbelievable, and we are savoring the moment. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s been one heck of a trek.”
It’s taken more than a decade using TxDOT and Texas Parks & Wildlife grants with sizable matches from communities along the way to piece together trail construction along abandoned railroad corridors.
“Texas is taking another step forward in providing safe, long-distance travel options for bicyclists and pedestrians…,” TxDOT said in the announcement. “Both trails are components of the state’s envisioned Bicycle Tourism Trails network.”
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn applauded the award, the result of a successful TxDOT application in conjunction with the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition and the Paso del Norte Foundation.
“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical for Texas,” the TxDOT release quoted the senator as saying. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have across the Lone Star State.”
Erickson expressed confidence not only in its economic impact but the trail’s health and recreational benefits as well.
“This will definitely increase tourism and economic development for these communities, and, of course, the health and safety part of it is huge for all the citizens,” Erickson said. “If you build it, they will come; and this trail will draw people from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and beyond.”
Completion of the trail should benefit efforts by the NETT Coalition toward convincing the Texas Legislature to include the linear trail in the state park system. In June 2021, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department announced plans to begin a feasibility study for that purpose as early as next year.
