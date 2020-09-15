SEPT. 11 to SEPT. 15
Structure Fire
Sept. 12
7:11 to 7:44 p.m., 4222 Pine Mill Road.
Sept. 13
1:52 to 2:18 a.m., 545 21st St. NE.
5:16 to 5:54 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
4:50 to 5:09 p.m., 3000 SE Loop 286.
Sept. 14
3:43 to 3:52 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
Sept. 11
12:38 p.m., California.
Trash Fire
Sept. 14
6:55 to 7:01 p.m., 400 Graham St.
First Responder - Paris
Sept. 11
9:07 to 9:24 p.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive
Sept. 12
12:51 to 1:11 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive
Sept. 13
7:41 to 7:51 p.m., 336 8th St. SE
Sept. 14
12:50 to 1:11 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
11:27 to 11:34 a.m., 850 18th St. NW.
6:36 to 6:47 p.m., 505 32. St. NE.
Lines Down/Transformer Fire
Sept. 11
6:42 to 6:55 p.m., 2780 Hubbard St.
Public Service
Sept. 11
9:02 to 11:05 a.m., 2700 J Egan St.
Sept. 12
8:34 to 8:43 p.m., 2540 Bonham St.
Sept. 15
2:27 to 2:55 a.m., 325 6th St. SE.
3:49 to 4 a.m., 735 Old Jefferson Road.
