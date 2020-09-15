Fire and rescue

SEPT. 11 to SEPT. 15

Structure Fire

Sept. 12

7:11 to 7:44 p.m., 4222 Pine Mill Road.

Sept. 13

1:52 to 2:18 a.m., 545 21st St. NE.

5:16 to 5:54 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

4:50 to 5:09 p.m., 3000 SE Loop 286.

Sept. 14

3:43 to 3:52 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.

Grass/Brush Fire

Sept. 11

12:38 p.m., California.

Trash Fire

Sept. 14

6:55 to 7:01 p.m., 400 Graham St.

First Responder - Paris

Sept. 11

9:07 to 9:24 p.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive

Sept. 12

12:51 to 1:11 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive

Sept. 13

7:41 to 7:51 p.m., 336 8th St. SE

Sept. 14

12:50 to 1:11 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.

11:27 to 11:34 a.m., 850 18th St. NW.

6:36 to 6:47 p.m., 505 32. St. NE.

Lines Down/Transformer Fire

Sept. 11

6:42 to 6:55 p.m., 2780 Hubbard St.

Public Service

Sept. 11

9:02 to 11:05 a.m., 2700 J Egan St.

Sept. 12

8:34 to 8:43 p.m., 2540 Bonham St.

Sept. 15

2:27 to 2:55 a.m., 325 6th St. SE.

3:49 to 4 a.m., 735 Old Jefferson Road.

