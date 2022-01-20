Due to safety concerns during the height of the Covid pandemic, Paris Kiwanians refrained from hosting their largest fundraising event, Pancake Days, in 2020 and 2021.
“The last time locals got their fill at this great Paris tradition was in 2019,” said current Kiwanis president Jerry Patton. “We’re excited to bring it back.”
The event will be hosted at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on March 4 and 5.
Blue and yellow tickets received in 2020 when the last event was canceled will be honored at the door. A physical paper ticket must be in-hand, organizers said.
New tickets are purple for the public and cream in color for advertisers. Tickets are available now from any Kiwanian. Advance tickets are $6 each or pancake lovers can pay $7 at the door on either day of the event.
“We’re anticipating thousands of folks to show up the first weekend in March since it’s been so long. We look forward to seeing everybody,” Patton said.
Kiwanis Club of Paris financially supports numerous local efforts helping the community including building ramps at homes for the physically challenged, Imagination Library, youth sports like baseball and soccer, organizations that help children such as CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center as just a few examples.
Additionally, Kiwanis is responsible for flags flown locally on patriotic holidays as well as operating a reservation-only camp at Pat Mayse Lake.
For more info, find Kiwanis Club of Paris on Facebook.
