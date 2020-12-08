DEC. 4 to DEC. 8
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Timothy Dale Crow, 43: Possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Dewayne Price: 41: Possession of a controlled substance.
Paris Police Department
Jose Luis Cervantes, 30: Public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Marie Leeanne Cekalske, 39: Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief.
Tony Kay Vining, 43: Possession of a controlled substance (x2) and possession of a marijuana.
Tykedra Shakiria Anderson, 25: Forgery financial, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to display driver’s license.
Jake Darren Briggle, 31: Possession of a controlled substance.
Derrek Kentrell Bundy, 42: Driving while intoxicated and failure to identify fugitive.
Billy Jordan Luster, 26: Resist arrest, search or detention and disorderly conduct.
Osvaldo Mendoza, 27: Public intoxication.
James Carlos Urena, 19: Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas TyJuan Walters, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Billy Jordan Luster, 26: Display expired license plates, no liability insurance, driving while license invalid, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.