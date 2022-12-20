Ronnie Nutt

After a short, but courageous fight with cancer, Ronnie Nutt, 76, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Ronnie was born on Dec. 7, 1946 in Paris, Texas to Allen and Mae Nutt. Ronnie attended Graham Elementary School and graduated from Paris High School. He attended Paris Junior College and graduated from East Texas State University in 1970 with a B.S. in Business.

Ronnie was married to and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Raylene Warnell Nutt. His two sons and daughter-in-laws: Brad Nutt and wife, Georjeana; Jeff Nutt and wife, Meagan. Six grandchildren, Tyler, Faith, Taylor, Luke, Eli and Piper; His sister Judy Nutt; brother in law Randy, Warnell and wife, Paula, all of Paris.

