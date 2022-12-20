After a short, but courageous fight with cancer, Ronnie Nutt, 76, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Ronnie was born on Dec. 7, 1946 in Paris, Texas to Allen and Mae Nutt. Ronnie attended Graham Elementary School and graduated from Paris High School. He attended Paris Junior College and graduated from East Texas State University in 1970 with a B.S. in Business.
Ronnie was married to and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Raylene Warnell Nutt. His two sons and daughter-in-laws: Brad Nutt and wife, Georjeana; Jeff Nutt and wife, Meagan. Six grandchildren, Tyler, Faith, Taylor, Luke, Eli and Piper; His sister Judy Nutt; brother in law Randy, Warnell and wife, Paula, all of Paris.
Ronnie began a career with the Texas Department of Human Services in Jan. 1971 in Cooper, Texas and retired with the department in 2002 as Regional Director over 23 counties. Ronnie then went to work with his longtime friend Dr. Kelsey Gibbs at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home serving as the Preneed Sales Manager.
Ronnie was active in many community and charitable causes during his lifetime producing charitable celebrity golf tournaments and concerts; some, to name a few, were the Doug Kershaw and Uncle Jesse (Denver Pyle) original events, Mason-Dixon in Tyler and Ricky Lynn Gregg in Longview. He also organized many local charity concerts and events to support his church, the Boys and Girls Club, and multiple other charitable causes.
Ronnie was a member of First Christian Church since 1974 and served in all leadership roles of the church including Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Treasurer, Vice Chairman and Chairman. He was active and held many leadership roles in Paris Jaycees, Lions Club, and the Red River Valley Fair. He enjoyed the quarterly Country Dinner Theater events held at his church along with the annual speakers that would come for the area student athletes. In the last few weeks of his life, he was still organizing the future dinner theater shows for next year.
Ronnie was named Boss of the Year by The Texarkana Jaycees, Optimist Man of the Year by the Noon Optimist Club of Paris, Boys Club Wall of Fame, and served as President of the Texas Public Employees Association local chapter and a State Officer of the Texas Public Employees Association. He was also nominated Lamar County History Maker of the Year in 2021 by the Lamar County Historical Commission.
Above all his community involvement and support, he loved spending time with his wife and friends on his back porch and watching hundreds if not thousands of band competitions, concerts, and ball games. Playing 42 games was always a weekly scheduled event and he did want to win. Watching those six grandchildren was the highlight of his life. Until the last few months, he tried to never miss a band concert, church program, soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball or football game. Even during the last few weeks, he facetimed all the programs that he couldn’t attend. He fought until the end, working so hard in therapy to try to get stronger until he heard the sweet words from his Heavenly Father say ‘Well done my good and faithful servant.’
Memorial services will be conducted at 1P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at First Christian Church with Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Family will receive friends following the memorial service. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronnie Nutt can be made to First Christian Church, Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
