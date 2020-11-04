Christopher Grover “Chris” Head, 52, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Chris, the son of Denny and Peggy Bolton Head, was born on March 26, 1968, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1986, attended Paris Junior College and UT Austin, and graduated from East Texas State University now Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Early on he began working for his uncle, Sammie Bolton, at Bo-Mart. Upon receiving his degree, he worked in the medical field at St. Joseph’s Hospital and was the office manager at PCA. Chris moved to Dallas and began working for Guaranty Bank and then Wachovia Bank. He then worked at Trip Actions in Dallas until the business closed due to the pandemic. Chris was of the Baptist faith.
Chris was preceded in death by grandparents, Leroy Head and Vee Bolton Smith; an aunt, Recie Ruthart; and an uncle, Sammie Bolton.
Survivors include his parents, Denny and Peggy Head, of Blossom; grandmother, Vela Head, of Paris; aunts and uncles, Reva Bolton, of Paris, Ken Ruthart, of Powderly and Elna and Roger Johnson, of Blossom; cousins, Dickey Ruthart and Elayne Ruthart, Don Ruthart and wife, Karen, Jeff Bolton and wife, Rae Jean, Kay Hayes and husband, Ronald, Tanya Johnson, Denene Johnson and Shawn Johnson and wife, April; and his beloved fur babies, Chuy and Chi Chi; along with many extended family members and a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
