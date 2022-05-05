Rachel Hillman, 49, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at the pavilion of Long Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating.
Rachel was born on Jan. 6, 1973, in Rockwall, Texas.
Rachel enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and attending to their animals. Rachel loved music, and most of all her family.
Her father, Earl Barnhart; and her mother, Pat Hall, preceded her in death.
She was a mother, and a wife, but she was so much more than that. She was a caretaker and would do anything for her family, and had so much love to give all the time. She was such a pure person, and would always put her loved ones first. She was a mom to whoever needed her, and carried this family. Everyone she met, she touched spiritually, emotionally, and with the most care and love. She was truly taken too soon, and will always be remembered as the fun loving, beautiful, strong woman that always knew how to make a house into a home.
She was survived by Richard Hillman, her devoted and loving husband; her adoring children, Vince and Summer Hillman; granddaughter, Hazel Jumper; as well as her mother-in-law, Terrie Payne. Survivors also include brother, Christopher Barnhart; sister-in-law, Shauna Barnhart; niece, Caitlin Barnhart; cousin, Brian Hope; and daughter-in-law, Savanna Hillman.
