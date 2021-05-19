Melvin Dewey Pate, 91, of Reno, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Legends Healthcare.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Paris Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Melvin was born in Deport, Texas on Dec. 22, 1924, to Clarence and Jessie Newsome Pate.
He married Dorothy Wilbanks on July 18, 1986 in Longview, Texas.
He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. Melvin was a member of the Paris Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Michael Pate, of Tyler, Texas, Shelia Kelley, of El Dorado, Arkansas, Theresa Pruitt, of Hawkins, Texas, Angie Bullington, of Troup, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; step-children, Linda Wooddall, of Paris, Douglas Keith, of Paris, Bruce Keith, of Bay Cliff, Texas, David Keith, of Shelbyville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Shirley Pate; parents, Clarence and Jessie Pate; brother, Clarence Pate; sister, Inez Weaver.
