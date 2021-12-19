United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church met for its general meeting on Dec. 6. After a meal was served by the Calvary Café staff, Carolyn Karrer, president, called the meeting to order and led the group in the reading of the UMW purpose. Cindy Robertson, secretary, called the roll. President Karrer thanked Jean Thurman for preparing the yearbook.
Jacque Simmons, Spiritual Growth chair, discussed the prayer calendar and shared prayer concerns and joys. Barb Dunlap, Nurture and Outreach chair, presented the program, which was a reading of two Christmas stories. Then the group sang Christmas carols.
New officers were nominated, elected, and installed. The new officers are as follows:
Co-Presidents — Marilyn Whatley and Rona Vickers; Vice-President — Linda Vandiver; Secretary — Cindy Robertson; and Treasurer — Carolyn White.
New committee chairs are Linda Crittenden, Jacque Simmons, Barb Dunlap, Judy Reese, Connie Dodd, Jean Thurman, Connie Bullock and Betty Maynard.
There were 27 members present. The meeting was adjourned with the Lord’s Prayer. Small group meetings will be Jan. 3, 2022.
