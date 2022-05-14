Peggy Ann Smyers Thrasher, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma.
Her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 2601 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas, 75460, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The service will be followed by interment at Long Cemetery in Powderly, Texas. Visitation is on Monday, May 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Peggy Ann Smyers Thrasher, the only child of Ernest E. Smyers and Cora Lee Williams Smyers, was born in Arthur City, Texas, on Sept. 12, 1938.
She attended Powderly schools where she played her favorite sport of basketball, before going on to Paris Junior College where she received an AA degree. She then received her BS degree in Interior Design from Texas A&M. Her Master’s Degree in Education was completed at the University of Central Oklahoma. Peggy thrived in her field of study, earning a 3.9 GPA, as she jokingly stated, the only thing that stood in her way of earning a 4.0 GPA was her arch nemesis, a mandatory Statistics course.
Peggy married Keith Thrasher on July 21, 1962, at DeShong Chapel on the campus of PJC. They met at the skating rink in Paris, Texas as teenagers and the rest was history. Keith was the love of her life and she sacrificed her career so they could move from college to college until he settled into his tenure at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma for 50 years.
She was a devoted and supportive mother to their one beloved child, Kathryn Noel Thrasher, of Norman, Oklahoma.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years on February 20, 2019; and her parents.
Those who knew Peggy will cherish memories of her witty personality, love for animals, her artistic talent, eye for design, and her loving and loyal spirit.
Her daughter, Noel Thrasher, would like to acknowledge and thank her dearest friends, Marty Bussell and Frances Westbrooks, of Powderly, Texas, Stephanie Banks McCollum and Rachel Banks, of Paradise, Texas; daughters of her late best friend, Billie Rhea Fry Banks; Fred Ebrahemi, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jan Moore, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sue Curtis, of Norman, Oklahoma and Randy Kilbourne, of Alva, Oklahoma for their love, laughter, and support throughout her life. A special thank you to her Oklahoma care team, Lindi Davis, Heather Fussell-Dickey, Kay Landes, Jose Andres and Neyla Liscano.
Peggy believed in Jesus Christ as her personal savior and would hope others would come to know the Lord as well.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
