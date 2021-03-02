Paris police responded to a theft in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 8:16 a.m. Monday. The complainant said two trailers had been stolen sometime over the weekend.
One trailer was caught on surveillance cameras being stolen at 12 a.m. Monday when a white Chevrolet pick-up hooked up to it and drove away. The vehicle was occupied by two white or Hispanic men, police said.
The trailers are valued at $8,200. The incidents are under investigation.
Woman arrested on parole violation warrant
Paris police arrested Heather Melton, 30, of Detroit, Texas, in the 800 block of 40th Street SE at 12:07 p.m. Monday on a felony Lamar County probation violation warrant.
She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
