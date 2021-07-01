DEPORT–Fireworks, food, children’s games, a cake walk, patriotic program and much more takes place late Sunday afternoon in downtown Deport.
The annual Project Deport Freedom Festival is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. at the Hale Glover Community Center, 143 Main Street, event coordinator Julia Grossman said.
Dessert donations for the cake walk will be accepted at the community center between 2-4 p.m. Saturday and from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the celebration, or to make arrangements for a booth, contact Grossman at 903-219-7016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.