Heaven gained a great one today, Oliver Dee Boren, 87, passed away on July 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind a legacy of Christian faith, he led by example.
Graveside services were held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in the open air chapel under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors. Visitation was prior to the service.
Dee was born on April 15, 1933 in Paris, to Charles and Hulda Reed Boren.
On July 11, 1953 he married Betty Haley. He retired from Campbell Soup after a long career as an AA-Mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Boren, Ballard Boren, Clyde Boren, Charles Boren Jr., Evelyn Boren, Juanita Boren, Helen Reimers, Jeanetta Finley and Myrtle Harris; and great-grandchild, Grayson Oliver Brooks.
Survivors include his wife; children, Roger Boren (Brenda), of Reno, Laura Layton (Lonnie), Beverly Boren, Sharri Stogner (Royce), all of Paris and Randy Boren (Kristi), of Pattonville; grandchildren, Eric Layton, Lonna Lewis, Randa Parris, Ryan Cope, Stefany Ellis, Megan Stogner, KaDee Keenum, Drew Boren and Leah Harding; great-grandchildren, Emma Layton, Ali Layton, Blake Lewis, Tyson Lewis, Matthew Griffith, Olivia Keenum, Lola Keenum, Dakota Ellis, Cayden Ellis, Aiden Lane, Ella Lane, Carson Harding, Reese Parris, Maebry Parris, Lennon Parris, Hanna Cope, Jaxan Cope, Reed Boren and Sawyer Boren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special canine companions, Copper and Scout.
The family would like to thank Elara Caring and Platinum Hospice for the loving care given to our dad.
If desired, donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Special Needs Fund, 4801 Pine Mill Road, Paris, Texas 75462.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
