Robert Arnold Cornell, 83, of Sumner, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Dallas Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Robert, the son of Arnold Joseph Cornell and Mildred Leviness Cornell, was born April 25, 1938, in New Rochelle, New York.
He attended grade school at The Little Red School House in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, followed by high school in New Milford, Connecticut.
He worked at Newton Farms in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, several years and began his career with Kimberly-Clark in 1959. Robert transferred to Paris with Kimberly-Clark in 1982, and retired in 1996 following 36 years with the company.
He enjoyed playing video games, fishing, playing pool, camping and working in his yard, especially mowing the lawn.
His parents; a daughter, Karen Edmonds; and two sisters, Jeanne Leviness and Frances Murphy; preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Pendleton Cornell; a son, Rob Cornell and wife, Lisa; a daughter, Kathi Cornell; a grandson, Robby Cornell; and two great-granddaughters, MaKaylee Cornell and Raelynn Cornell; along with three very special children who were his neighbors and thought of as grandchildren, Logan, Austin and Maddie and a host of friends and fellow co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the animal rescue of one’s choice.
As the Texas-Mexico border remains a subject of much debate, Abbott has boasted that the border operation has disrupted drug and human smuggling networks. An investigation by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project found Abbott’s claim was based on shifting metrics that included crimes with no connection to the border. Do you think Abbott has done a good job at the border?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.