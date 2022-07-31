Bonnie Sue Phillips, 83, of Palestine, formerly of Paris, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Legacy at Town Creek in Palestine.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Phillips, the daughter of Howard Steven Evans and Bertha Clayton Evans, was born June 2, 1939, in Paris. She graduated from Paris High School and as a registered nurse from the nursing program at Paris Junior College. Her career with St. Joseph’s Hospital spanned many years. During those years she held a number of positions, retiring in 2006, as a charge nurse.
While living in Paris she was a member of First Baptist Church Paris.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roy Phillips.
Survivors include three sons, Kelly Betterton (Sonya), Kyle Betterton (Teri), and Kraig Betterton (Nici); grandchildren, Jaython Betterton, Steven Betterton, Alishia Soltero, Matthew Betterton, Micah Betterton and Sarah Moss; along with ten great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Members of the Palestine and Westside Fire Department will serve as honorary casket bearers.
