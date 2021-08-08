CLARKSVILLE – The Red River County Genealogical Society will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Red River County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room, on the square in Clarksville.
The program for this month will be “The Hunt for the Red River,” presented by Robin Cole-Jett.
For over 20 years, Cole-Jett has researched, documented and shared the history of the Red River Valley of the Southwest through her website, presentations, books, articles, social media and even a few TV appearances.
A born Texan with family roots all over the Red River Valley in Louisiana, Robin received her bachelor’s degree at East Texas State University; her master’s of education at the University of North Texas; and her master’s of arts in history from Texas Woman’s University. She has completed some doctoral work in higher education and anthropology and vacillates her professional life between stints of writing, teaching, road tripping and museum consulting work.
