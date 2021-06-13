RENO – The Reno Summer Celebration and Hamburger cook-off is set for 12 p.m. until dark June 26 at Reno Kiwanis Park.
According to Reno Parks & Trail Committee member Amanda Willows, the event will feature live music by Mix Society from 6-9 p.m., local vendors, Kona Ice, The Chocolate Kettle, The Brew Crue, bounce houses, water slides, a foam machine, a wrestling show from American Pride Championship Wrestling from 4 to 6 p.m. and a fireworks show from Reno Fireworks. The hamburger contest will be judged at 5 p.m. and burgers go on sale at 6.
“We will be having a hamburger cook-off befitting the Reno Volunteer Fire Department,” Willows said. “The burgers will be sold to the public for $10 while they last and come with chips and a drink.”
Parking will be at 6800 Pine Mill Road, 450 Anderson Road and at Canaanland Church of God, 7055 Lamar Road. For more information, call 903-785-6581.
