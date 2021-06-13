Reno Summer Celebration-3.jpg
Buy Now

Reno's 2019 Summer Celebration

RENO – The Reno Summer Celebration and Hamburger cook-off is set for 12 p.m. until dark June 26 at Reno Kiwanis Park.

According to Reno Parks & Trail Committee member Amanda Willows, the event will feature live music by Mix Society from 6-9 p.m., local vendors, Kona Ice, The Chocolate Kettle, The Brew Crue, bounce houses, water slides, a foam machine, a wrestling show from American Pride Championship Wrestling from 4 to 6 p.m. and a fireworks show from Reno Fireworks. The hamburger contest will be judged at 5 p.m. and burgers go on sale at 6.

“We will be having a hamburger cook-off befitting the Reno Volunteer Fire Department,” Willows said. “The burgers will be sold to the public for $10 while they last and come with chips and a drink.”

Parking will be at 6800 Pine Mill Road, 450 Anderson Road and at Canaanland Church of God, 7055 Lamar Road. For more information, call 903-785-6581.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.