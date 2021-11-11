Juliaette Wood

Juliaette “Judy” Wood, 80, of Sumner (Maxey) Texas was born on May 22, 1941 and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Nov. 7, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Dale Wood; four children, Dale Ray Wood (DeAnne), Kathy Milliron (Tom), Kenneth Michael Wood, Kimberly Marchelle Bullard (Bradley); six grandchildren, C.K. Robertson, Jennifer Wood Bashore, Matthew Wood, Nathon Bullard, Ty Bullard, Jake Bullard; a very special sister, Ann McMonigle; brother, Dewayne (Roy) Sutton; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Judy is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Bernice Strickland Sutton; father, Alvin Matthew Sutton; and a brother, Alvin Ray Sutton.
Judy was a faithful member of the Church of Christ for over 60 years. She was creative, gentle, and caring. She spent years working beside her husband as they built a successful Appliance business. She loved teaching Sunday School, creating oil paintings, designing stained glass, quilting and playing the piano.
Judy was a devoted and loyal wife and a caring mother who always brought the family together for special events and holidays. She loved her family and will be missed by all.
May She rest in the peaceful presence of the Lord.
A private family gathering to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at a later date.
