Good morning, Red River Valley!
A second round of cooler, drier northern air will arrive today, and that will work to keep us sunny and cooler than we have been. The forecast high is 90 degrees, and it should feel relatively close to that thanks to that drier air. Winds will come from the north at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear as the low falls to around a comfortable 64 degrees.
Wednesday will be much the same as winds continue from the northeast. Expect a sunny day with a high near 89. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 66.
Not an uncomfortable slide into the middle of the week. In fact, the extended forecast shows we won't start warming up again until Friday.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.