Police responded to a security check in the 1600 block of North Main Street at 11:02 p.m. Thursday. Officer saw a man sitting behind the steering wheel of a vehicle and he was asleep. Officers woke the man and had him exit the vehicle.
Officers believe 31-year-old Ontayveis Terron Underwood, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was intoxicated and saw a holstered pistol on his hip. Underwood was found to have two outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and the other charged him with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Underwood was additionally charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana. Underwood was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Juveniles detained in vehicle theft case
At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street in reference to a vehicle theft. The owner reported their black BMW 528i had been taken from their property without their knowledge or consent.
The vehicle was located a couple of hours later, and it was occupied by 4 juveniles, police said. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the juveniles fled on foot. Two juveniles were apprehended in the 900 block of 19th Street SE. The two juveniles were booked and later transported to a juvenile detention center. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
