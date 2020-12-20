Bobby Joe Hundley, 89, of Paris, entered into victory on Dec. 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Oak Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Cook officiating. Burial will be in Duncan Memorial Cemetery in Duncan, Oklahoma, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service from 1 until 2 pm.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Bob Hundley Jr. and wife. Sharon, Terry Springer and wife. Jill Springer, Gary Springer and wife. Tammie, and Jerry Springer and wife, Mitzi. He was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Hundley and E.C. Hundley; sister, Quida Estep; and parents, Earnest C. and Viola Hundley.
His families included many grandchildren, Jennifer Wark and husband, Johnny, Mandy Grizzle and husband, Kody, Jericka Moore and husband, Casey, Chevis Springer and fiancé, Tiffany Tran, Jeff Hundley and wife, Quanah, Sheila Raper and Stefanie Hundley, Allexandria Springer and Tyler Springer; and great-grandchildren, Tucker, Alayna, Capri, Maddox, Jaxie, and Camryn.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korea conflict as a sergeant with a tank company in the 45th Infantry Division. Before and after his service, he worked in the family profession of a newspaper printer. He was well known for his expertise in linotype machines and worked at many newspapers in Oklahoma and Texas, and retired from The Paris News.
He was involved in the Paris Police Department Reserve Unit for 20 years and promoted through the ranks to Unit Commander when he retired. He was named Reserve Officer of the Year in 1979.
Bob brought a stern exterior but was a very caring and loving man. His family was the focus of his love second only to his love for the game of golf. In the early years, he entered and won a few tournaments. He played as often as he could and even in his late years when his swing left him, he made daily visits to his favorite course to visit and harass his friends who were playing. That was his way, he enjoyed the game, but enjoyed the ribbing and cutting up with whomever he was playing with and being around other golfers.
One of his favorite sayings was “Hey, that’s a winner.” He surely was one.
And, by the way, Pop did get a hole-in-one!
