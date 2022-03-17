Marilla C. Hamm, 77, of Tigertown, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Focused Care of Sherman.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. led by Pastor Quincy Thompson. A private burial will be made on Friday at Tigertown Cemetery.
Mrs. Hamm, the daughter of Ike Cuttrell and Emogene Gentry Cuttrell, was born on July 26, 1944, in the Ubell Community.
She graduated from West Lamar High School and attended East Texas State University. Later she took several business courses at Paris Junior College.
Her career with the Texas Department of Human Services spanned 42 years from 1973 to 2015. She had been a member of the Tigertown Community Church until it disbanded. Marilla loved most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, camping, fishing and planting flowers.
Marilla was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Reba Schillinger and husband, Erick; and a brother-in-law, Tom Ables.
Survivors include her husband, Don Hamm, whom she married on June 11, 1966, building almost 56 years of family and memories; one son, Kenny Hamm and wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Mason Hamm and wife, Cassi and Grace Hamm; and two sisters, Wanda Massie and husband, Gene and Regina Ables; along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
