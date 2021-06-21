Hallie Marie Bailey, born on March 22, 1940, in Paris, Texas, to Virgil and Lois Weaver Boren.
She left this earth on the wings of an Angel on June 16, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, where she transplanted with her husband and daughters in June of 1974.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, James Mark Bailey; and a sister, Dean Bartlett.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Nance of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Tere McWhirter (Claude), Jan Bailey Peters of Jacksonville, Florida, Sharon Bailey (Ruth Stephens) Chuckey Tennessee; granddaughter, Michelle Stroud (Mike); great-grandchildren, Aidan Moody, Zoe and Polly Stroud, all of Jacksonville, Florida. She also leaves many dear friends all of whom were cherished treasures.
Hallie graduated from Paris High School and married James Bailey on Oct. 5, 1956 and remained married until his death in July of 2009.
She attended Immanuel Baptist Church where she was an active member of the choir. Hallie sang soprano and was a talented soloist. During her time in Paris, Texas she was active with the Paris Chorale group and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a born hostess and spent many hours serving her community through charitable endeavors.
Hallie was a gracious, warm and caring authentic Southern lady. She welcomed everyone with open arms into her home and ensured they were immediately brought into her boundless orbit. She loved singing with her church choir, cooking, gardening and sewing. She spent endless hours sewing matching outfits for her girls. In her later years, she cooked and had art projects for her granddaughter and later her great-granddaughter. She leaves many precious memories.
Services will be conducted at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 11924 San Jose Blvd, 32223 at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021. Burial later at the National Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Volunteers in Medicine or First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.