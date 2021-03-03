Willie Janette Townsend Fain, 86, of Direct, Texas, passed from this life on Feb. 28, 2021.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pyles Cemetery in Direct, Texas.
Janette was born on Dec. 29, 1934 to James Franklin and Bertie Lee Thompson Townsend in Chicota, Texas. They moved to Direct, Texas when she was very young and she graduated from Central High School in 1953.
She enjoyed working for the Paris Independent School District and was employed there almost 50 years. She finally retired at age 75.
Janette married B.J. Fain in 1968. They both loved the ranch life and working outside, so over the next 40 plus years they built a wonderful life together. Her flower gardens were her pride and joy.
Her faith was simple. She believed in Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of Direct Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, B.J.; brothers, Byron Townsend, Allen Townsend and Gene Townsend; son, Boyd Fain; and granddaughter, Lori Legate.
Survivors include children, Debra and husband, Casey Walker, of Tyler, Joel and wife, Teresa Stephens, of Paris, Frances and husband, Len DiGiacomo, of Dallas, Marilyn and husband, Roland Bellavance, of Powderly; siblings, twin brother, Sidney and wife, Elaine Townsend, of Granbury and Rebecca Stephens, of Direct; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the loving and caring staff of the Home Place, Paris. They truly loved Janette and she loved them as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Direct Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fain family at fry-gibbs.com.
