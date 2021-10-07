Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in progress in the 2500 block of Ballard Street at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday. The caller said the suspect was being chased by family members into the 2600 block of Ballard Street.
When officers arrived, they found Hyden Kale Roden, 18, of Paris, and found he was in possession of at least 10 credit cards, debit cards, and Texas ID cards that did not belong to him. During the investigation, it was found the items had been taken from multiple vehicles.
Roden was arrested and charged with possession of identifying information, which is a felony. Roden was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating home burglary
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2900 block of 19th Street NW at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported they arrived at the residence and found a door open. At the time of the report, it could not be determined what all was taken. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 172 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday and Wednesday.
