John Edward Merrill, 59, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
John, the son of William Wyatt Merrill and Marjorie Jean Tyler Merrill, was born on Nov. 13, 1961, in Montour Falls, New York.
He graduated from Prairiland High School in 1979, and joined the United States Army. Following four years of service, he received an honorable discharge. John then began a career with Kimberly-Clark Corporation which spanned more than 37 years. John was still working at the time of his passing.
He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed bowling and his motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Wyatt Merrill; a son, Robert Dean Merrill; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Beverly Bottoms; a brother, Deat Merrill; and a sister, Barbara Armistead and husband, Walter.
Survivors include his wife, Juliana Bottoms Merrill, whom he married on Sept. 25, 1982, building 38 years of family and memories; two children, John Merrill Jr. and wife, Summer, of Paris; and Kaylon Merrill, of the home; grandchildren, Rebecca Goodin, George Merrill and Levi Merrill; his mother, Marge Merrill; siblings, Tom Merrill and wife, Barb, William Merrill and wife, Ann, Ann Frances and husband, Danny, Nancy Harrison and husband, Danny and Jeff Merrill; and a sister-in-law, Cindy Merrill; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
