PATTONVILLE — Prairiland FFA students Reese Bassano and Shaeffer Suttle advanced to the virtual Texas FFA Prepared Public Speaking Contests at the 92nd annual Texas FFA State Convention earlier this month after qualifying as one of 66 district winners.
Bassano competed in Junior Prepared Public Speaking and finished as area runner up, advancing to the state competition as a semi-finalist. Participants in the junior division prepare and present a five-to-eight minute speech about a current agricultural topic.
Suttle finished as an area winner in the Ag Technology and Communications category and also advanced to state as a semi-finalist. Participants in the senior division prepared and presented a six-to-eight minute speech about a current agricultural topic.
Speakers pre-recorded and uploaded presentations for a panel of judges to review, according to Prairiland FFA sponsor Kelly Stapleton. The students then participated, via Zoom, in a live question-answer series designed to test the student’s knowledge of the chosen subject matter.
Shaeffer Suttle receives
Lone Star FFA Degree
Suttle also received the Lone Star FFA Degree, the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA. The Lone Star FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above. Suttle was one of more than 2,400 FFA members to receive the degree.
The 92nd annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 24,314 visitors and 53,524 viewer engagements on the convention.texasffa.org website platform. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week virtually attending leadership workshops, listening to motivational speeches, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 139,500. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.
