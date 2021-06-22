East Texas Communities Foundation has named Clarksville High School graduates Madison Gill, McKaven Hurd, Ricardo Trujillo, Nakariah Turner, and Rashawna Wright as recipients of the Sammy Joe Calhoun Clarksville High School Scholarship and Que’Mary Jackson and Alejandra Rosales Garcia recipients of the Sammy Joe Calhoun Scholarship in Vocational/Technical Study.
The Sammy Joe Calhoun Clarksville High School Scholarship Fund and the Sammy Joe Calhoun Scholarship in Vocational/Technical Study Scholarship Fund were established through the generosity of Mrs. Martha Jean Calhoun, in memory of her husband, Sammy, a Clarksville High School graduate. It was her desire to make a lasting contribution to deserving students at Clarksville High School.
Miss Gill plans to attend Texas A&M University-Commerce in the fall majoring in kinesiology. While attending Clarksville High School, Miss Gill participated in the National Honor Society and was class president all 4 years of school. Miss Gill was an active band member and received All-District honors in basketball throughout her high school career.
Mr. Hurd also plans to attend Texas A&M University-Commerce in the fall focusing on a career in finance. Mr. Hurd was active in high school sports, powerlifting and volunteered in the community at local food banks, the Salvation Army and participated in community cleanups. While a student at Clarksville High School, Mr. Hurd was a member of the National Honor Society and recognized as a Red River County Texas Scholar.
Mr. Trujillo is headed to the University of Central Oklahoma studying Biology with the goal of becoming an Anesthesiologist. Mr. Trujillo graduated Salutatorian of his class. While in high school, Mr. Trujillo was in the band, Spanish club, National Honor Society, student council and volunteered within the community.
Miss Turner plans to major in Biomedical Sciences with plans of becoming a doctor while at Texas A&M University-Commerce. While in high school, Miss Turner was drum major for the band, participated in One-Act play, Interact Club president, and volunteered within the community in a number of ways including being a math tutor. Miss Turner graduated Valedictorian.
Miss Wright will be attending Texas A&M University-Commerce majoring in Political Science. Miss Wright was a varsity cheerleader, band member and Vice President of her class throughout high school.
Recipients of the Calhoun VoTech Scholarship, Jackson and Garcia plan to attend local community colleges. Miss Jackson will attend Northeast Texas Community College majoring in the culinary arts while Miss Garcia will be attending Paris Junior College seeking a degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. While at Clarksville High School, Miss Jackson and Miss Garcia both participated in the band and National Honor Society.
