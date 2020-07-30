Do you back the blue? Respond to the 2020 census.
Do you live in a low-income neighborhood and would like to see properly funded services or more job opportunities? Respond to the 2020 census.
Do your children enjoy playing at public parks? Respond to the 2020 census.
Do you want emergency medical responders to have the equipment they need to save local lives? Respond to the 2020 census.
Want better roads? Respond to the 2020 census.
Want Lamar County Head Start to be able to serve more children? Respond to the 2020 census.
U.S. Census Bureau data is used to determine federal assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, medical assistance programs, transit grants, foster care, state children’s health insurance program, school breakfast, adoption assistance, community development block grants, career and technical education grants, wildlife restoration, adult education, emergency shelter, disabled veteran assistance, rural education and truly the list goes on and on.
The 2020 census is your chance to help shape your community without the huge time commitments of running for a government seat or sitting on an organization’s board. It’s a few questions. Takes a few minutes. And then you’re done.
If you’ve already filled out your census questionnaire, pass this on to a friend. Help someone else understand the importance. It’ll also help save them a knock at the door from an in-person census taker.
A few questions is all that stands between greater government representation and funding for the Red River Valley. It’s up to you to help get it.
Klark Byrd
