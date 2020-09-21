Paris ISD is reporting three additional Covid-19 cases at Crockett Middle School along with a confirmed case at Aikin Elementary, according to its website. The district now has four students with the novel coronavirus at Crockett.
Aikin Principal Kimberly Donnan sent notification to Aikin Elementary parents Sunday afternoon.
“If the individual is in your child’s class, you will receive additional information,” Donnan wrote in the message.
Also on Sunday, Rivercrest ISD sent out an alert that a high school student tested Covid-19 positive, the second in the district with the virus. On Sept. 13, the district reported a Rivercrest Junior High student tested positive but had not been at school since Sept. 4.
Early this morning, a check of district websites throughout the Red River Valley revealed no other new confirmed Covid-19 cases.
