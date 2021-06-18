Paris police spoke with a complainant of a deadly conduct report in the 2000 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 6:42 p.m. Thursday. The complainant reported someone had shot a bullet through the front of the building. The bullet penetrated the outer wall, ricocheted off the floor and struck a second wall. The incident occurred sometime between Tuesday and Thursday. The investigation continues.
Paris man charged with felony DWI
Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of 8th Street NE at 1:24 a.m. Friday for an expired registration. The driver, Keithdrick Dellion Patterson, 41, of Paris, was believed to be intoxicated.
Patterson was arrested, and it was later found that he had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. This charge was enhanced to a felony. Patterson was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.