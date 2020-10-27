At 1:57 a.m.. on Tuesday, Paris police responded to the 800 block of Fitzhugh Avenue in reference to a burglary of a home. The complainant said that they had woken up and found an unknown man inside the home.
Police said the complainant told them that when they yelled at the man, he fled the residence through the back door. The complainant reported that they must have forgotten to lock the door before going to bed.
The incident is under investigation.
Man reports stolen debit card used 29 times
Paris police responded to the 2100 block of E Cherry Street at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said that a known person had stolen his debit card in August and had since used it several times. The complainant told police that the card was used 29 times for a total of nearly $7,000.
The incidents are under investigation.
Woman reports stolen checks, fraud
Paris police met with a complainant of a fraud in the lobby of the Police Department at 3:46 p.m. Monday. Police said the complainant reported that someone had stolen checks from her home and had forged her signature on at least two of them.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested 1 person Monday and Tuesday morning.
