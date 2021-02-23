Paris Regional Medical Center is now operating under a limited visitor policy for inpatients. These revisions come in response to the sustained decline in local Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
“We have watched the numbers in our community and region very closely and we feel we are currently at a sustainable point with our hospitalizations,” CEO Steve Hyde said. “In light of this, we have decided to relax our no visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient per day. There are some exceptions, which are outlined below. We truly value family involvement with patient care, and we hope this will bring comfort to both our patients and their loved ones during their times of need.”
The updated visitor policy is as follows:
Each patient may have one visitor per day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitors will not be allowed to switch in and out with other people. There should be one designated visitor per day. Patients in OB, ER, those who are here for outpatient procedures and those under the age of 16 will be allowed one visitor at all times. This should also be one designated visitor, no switching in and out with others.
Everyone who enters the facilities will be screened for symptoms consistent with Covid-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Universal masking for everyone will be enforced. Bring a mask to the hospital to visit.
