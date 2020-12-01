On Nov. 17, the Paris High School marching band competed in Sulphur Springs at the UIL Region 4 Marching contest. They earned a first division rating and now advance to the area marching contest on Saturday in Lindale with performance time being at 2:04 p.m.
“It’s been an extremely unnerving year and it feels good to finally get to show what we are made of,” Paris High School Band Director Charles Grissom said. “We are nowhere close to where we will end up as we continue to improve. This performance validated our program’s commitment and love of the activity. I appreciate everyone who has persevered the past few months to allow these kids to get to do something they love.”
The Paris High School band is under the direction of Grissom, assisted by Bryan Ewing, Beverly Ewing, Byron Myrick, Louie Fehl, and Sydney Robinson. Paris High School Flag Corp is under the supervision of Hunter Mainguy.
(0) comments
