Jessie Marie Cockrum, 86, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services are set for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Lester Nunley officiating.
Mrs. Cockrum, the daughter of Wayne Mozell Akard and Blanche Simpson Akard, was born on Sept. 29, 1934, in Ben Franklin, Texas.
While living in Garland, she worked at area hospitals. From an early age Jessie was called to the ministry and was a Holiness minister from her early 20’s. She was a faithful member of the Church of God in Christ.
On June 29, 1963, she married Kenneth “Chock” Cockrum, building 54 years of family and memories before his death on Jan. 8, 2018.
Her parents; and two sisters, Greta Easley and Jean Hambright, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Janie Simpson and husband, Greg, of Paris and Toni Marie Turner and husband, Keith, of Mansfield; three grandsons, Ryan Simpson, of Paris, Austin Simpson, of Paris and Brandan Turner, of Mansfield; two brothers, Jerry Akard, of Paris and John Akard and wife, Linda, of Kansas; and one sister, Dot Dankowski and husband, Herb, of Brookston; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
