Funeral services for Opal Love Burdick will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas, with Dr. Tom Calk officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 425 S. Church St. Paris, Texas. The family requests that everyone wear masks during the visitation and funeral service, along with social distancing.
Opal traveled home to her loving Lord on Sept. 19, 2020, in Paris, Texas, at the age of 96.
Opal Love Burdick was born on Jan. 11, 1924, in Oklahoma to J.F. Byram and Josiephine Skinner.
She married Sam Coy Burdick on May 18, 1957 in Angleton, Texas.
Opal's love of life and heart-warming smile brightened everyone who was around her plus she gave the most awesome hugs. Her faith and love of her church allowed her to participate in many different jobs and roles that touched many people. Opal’s greatest gift was always knowing how to bring the family back together to celebrate life.
Opal is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sam; son, CC Cain; and daughter, Josephine Burdick.
Surviving family members are son, Robert Cain; daughters, Cupadyne Burdick and husband, Todd, Jackie Wylie and husband, James Sr.; grandson, Sam Haagensen and wife, Morgan; 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She fondly remembers her special lifelong friend in Christ, Dr. Tom Calk.
The family requests that donations be made to The Lighthouse Church of Paris, 3890 SE Loop 286 Paris, TX 75460.
Family and friends are also invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the
family at rodenpryor.com.
