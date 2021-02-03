Jimmy Fodge, 88, of Novice, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A graveside service has been set for Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Springhill Cemetery, with the Rev. James McCloud officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born on April 28, 1932, in Novice, the son of W.H. Fodge and Pearl England Fodge. He retired from the family lumber business. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was sent to help occupy Germany. He was a Baptist and a member of Chisum Trails Cowboy Church.
Jimmy and his wife, Tommie showed dogs in their early marriage. They operated a dog kennel from 1967 through 2016.
Jimmy graduated from Paris High School in 1950, and from PJC in 1952, NCO academy in Hanau, Germany in 1954. He helped organize the Novice Volunteer Fire Department and served as Vice President for several years. He enjoyed Rangers baseball, Dallas Cowboys and game shows.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Tommie Fodge; two sons, Larry Fodge, of the home; Kelly Fodge and wife, Ann, of Paris; grandchildren, Jeremy Fodge and wife, Magan, Dustin Fodge and wife, Brittany, all of Paris; Cheyenne White and husband, Corey, of Glenpool, Oklahoma; 10 great-grandchildren, Makennah Fodge, Aubree Fodge, Adilyn Fodge, Kynder Fodge, Sarah White, Tucker Figueroa, Colyn White, Evan Fodge, Paizley Fodge and Xayden Fodge; numerous cousins and friends.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. Fodge and Pearl England Fodge; brother, Caton Fodge, baby Vernon Fodge, Norris Fodge; sisters, Aline Fodge Allen, Pauline Fodge; and a niece, Dianna Allen.
Memorials may be sent to the Novice VFD c/o DiAnn Pruitt or to Springhill Cemetery Association c/o Sharon Hindman.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fodge, Dustin Fodge, Corey White, Rick Easterwood, Danny Burns, Butch Milford, James Hughes Jones, Lee Cross, Allen Cross, Red Holmes, Benton Moss and Travis Tidwell.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fodge family by visiting .fry-gibbs.com.
