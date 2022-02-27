Prairiland Junior High School students pose with their awards from the Region 8 Science Fair. Front row, from left, includes Susan Huizinga (Region 8), Jacob Todd, Tyson Lewis, Evan Dorries, Reese White, Emmie Anderson and Ava Sessums; and back row, from left, includes Teacher Marisa Hines, Kinsey McCulloch, Layton King, Bryson Harris, Callan Bridges, Keeton Kinabrew, Grier Woods, Teacher Deidra House and Principal Brad Bassano.
Deport Elementary celebrated students participating in the Region 8 Science Fair. From left are Susan Huizinga (Region 8), Teacher Jennie Cornmesser, Raelyn Evers, Cash Teague and Principal Lanny Mathews.
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
Blossom Elementary students pose with their awards from the Region 8 Science Fair. From left are Teacher Jennifer Dawson, Acen Hatcher, Cooper Unruh and Susan Huizinga (Region 8).
Area school districts annually participate in the Region 8 Science Fair. The event is usually held at the Region 8 Education Service Center in Pittsburg each February.
This year however, students entering the Science Fair had to video their presentations of their science projects, as the event was 100% virtual. After winners are determined from local campuses, four students from each campus can then enter their projects in Region 8 Science Fair.
After completing the Science Fair at Prairiland ISD campuses, 16 students entered their projects in the Region 8 Science Fair by submitting their video presentations. Two students from Blossom Elementary, two students from Deport Elementary, and 13 students from Prairiland Junior High competed in the Region 8 Fair. After judges reviewed all submitted projects, Prairiland ISD students received several awards.
The district congratulated the students and teachers for their efforts and success again this year at the Region 8 Science Fair.
