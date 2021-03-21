The DOCS Health free Covid-19 testing is still available to anyone who needs it, site supervisor Leah Simpson said.
“This company has been here since January,” Simpson said. “Some weeks we have 300 visit and some weeks we have only 100.”
The free, saliva-based Covid-19 testing is available on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to anyone who needs it. Because the test is saliva-based, Simpson said it’s much more convenient.
“It’s a free service, and there’s nothing invasive about it,” Simpson said. “It’s quick and … you can come as many times as you need to.”
People often use the free testing to get the OK to visit nursing homes so they can see their friends and relatives or even testing so they can travel.
“The testing does not test for antibodies, but the PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which what a lot of people need for traveling,” Simpson said. “It’s a matter of minutes, and often not even that long.”
Typically, the results come back in a 24- to 48-hour window, she said, though it can take as little as 18 hours or as long as 72 in some cases.
“If they’re not getting their results, I can go in and print off the results for them,” Simpson said.
Registration for the test can be done by texting the keyword DOCSTX to 41411 or going online at DOCSHealthTesting.com. For older clients, she said, who might not be so tech savvy, when showing up to the site for testing, they can be given a 1-800 number to register over the phone and then they can give an on-site nurse their registration number.
“Most people come once a week,” Simpson said, adding that one gentleman comes twice a week so he can visit his wife as often as possible in the nursing home.
And, all the staff are people from the northeast Texas area, she said.
“We’ve got a great staff. Our ladies are very friendly, and we’ve gotten lots of good feedback. From the kids on campus, we’ve gotten a lot of ‘thank yous,’ and that feels good.”
There are no requirements for testing, except no eating or drinking 15-minutes before getting tested. All positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
