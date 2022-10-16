Lamar County Courthouse

After discussing options for almost two hours in a special Friday morning meeting, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court voted to add another $94,000 to a total price tag and reorder 10 vehicles for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office that Ford Motor Company canceled a fortnight ago.

Sheriff Scott Cass brought news Monday that Ford had canceled 10 Ford Explorers on a $1,111,000 order placed earlier in the year with American Rescue Act funds. Friday’s action, approved a new price of $1,205,000 for the 10 patrol 2023 Ford Explorers and five 2022 Ford pickups, which were not among the canceled vehicles.

