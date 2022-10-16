After discussing options for almost two hours in a special Friday morning meeting, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court voted to add another $94,000 to a total price tag and reorder 10 vehicles for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office that Ford Motor Company canceled a fortnight ago.
Sheriff Scott Cass brought news Monday that Ford had canceled 10 Ford Explorers on a $1,111,000 order placed earlier in the year with American Rescue Act funds. Friday’s action, approved a new price of $1,205,000 for the 10 patrol 2023 Ford Explorers and five 2022 Ford pickups, which were not among the canceled vehicles.
The court also gave approval to Constable Travis Rhodes to reorder a 2022 Ford pickup not to exceed $77,108 to replace a truck he ordered earlier in the year, also funded with American Rescue Act funds.
“This has been a nightmare for us as far as vehicles go, and I expect two more years, if we are lucky,” general manager Derek Harry of Maltech Fleet Services of Sulphur Springs, said about vehicle cancellations.
Commissioners asked about the possibility of going with either Chevrolet or Dodge models but decided to stay with Ford after Harry said all manufacturers are experiencing cancellations.
Speaking by phone, sales manager Rick Brown with Silsbee Ford, the local supplier of police vehicles, said Ford Motor Company was forced to shut down a plant due to supply issues, the cause of the 2022 model cancellation, and that Ford is now in the process of building 2023 models.
Harry gave commissioners the option of going with another supplier of 2022 Explorers who has 10 vehicles on hand. But that supplier has upped the price between $10,000 and $11,000, something Cass said he would rather not ask the court to consider.
Commissioners also considered ordering all pickups, which are more costly than Explorers, and canceling the re-order on the Explorers that Maltech submitted as soon as the firm received word about Ford’s cancellation in order to save the county’s place in line for receiving vehicles. However, Harry said to do so would put the new order further down the line and could possibly cause further delays.
“We have three vehicles that we ordered last year now on hold because of a recall issue that we’re supposed to get in February, and if we get the five pickups by February, that will hold us over until we can get the 10 Explorers,” Cass said.
Harry said he thought both the cars on recall and the pickups should be available by February but expected it could be later for the Explorers.
“I wouldn’t guarantee anything at this point,” Harry said. “But I am hoping that you can get everything by February.”
Earlier this year, commissioners gave approval to use American Rescue Act Funds to purchase additional patrol units for the sheriff’s office to enable officers to drive units home at night in an effort to provide more police visibility with the county and to shorten response time in emergency situations.
