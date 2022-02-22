David A. Millsap

David A. “Super Dave” Millsap, 46, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
David, the son of Gabriel Ray Millsap and Peggy McClain Millsap, was born on July 16, 1975, in Dallas.
For more than 30 years, David has been a radio disc jockey. During his career, he played many genres of music including country and classic rock, but gospel was his favorite. His many radio fans affectionately knew him as “Super Dave”. He helped many people with benefits and community projects. “Super Dave” was currently working as a disc jockey with East Texas Broadcasting at their KOYN station.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his siblings, Lisa Hawkins and Tim Millsap; nieces and nephews, Hillary Konzuch and husband, Nathan, Zachary Millsap and wife, Allie, Taylor Millsap and Nate Goss, Savannah Stark, McKenna Millsap and Shelby Millsap; several great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; and his precious dog, Bo; along with a host of friends.
