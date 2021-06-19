2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Rex Randall Kibby died on June 17, 2021, after a courageous and hard fought battle with leukemia and myasthenia gravis.
There will be no scheduled service at this time per his request.
He was the son of Jack and Lucille Kibby and was born on April 25, 1949, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, where he grew up farming with his father.
As a 1967 graduate of Holdenville High School, he began his college career at Oklahoma State University and East Central University before graduating from the radiologic technology program at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. He spent the next 40 years as a registered radiology technician working in Hugo, Oklahoma, and Paris, Texas. He retired from Turner Pipe after working industrial X-ray. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, work with his animals and spend time watching his grandchildren’s sports activities. He loved memories of horse shows with his kids as they were growing up and watching Jessica in band and Chuck play football. His always present optimism was always met with his calm demeanor and quiet sense of humor. Over the course of the last two years of medical struggles Rex never complained and taught us all about dignity and perseverance. He ended each night saying “Tomorrow will be a better day.”
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. We grieve his loss but are rejoicing that he is strong and pain free and reunited with family that has gone before.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Corder Kibby, whom he married on March 17, 1997; daughter, Jessica Kibby Watts and husband, Eugene, of Spencerville, Oklahoma; son, Chuck Kibby and wife, Christina, of Antlers, Oklahoma; stepsons, Logan Burgess and wife, Jordan, of Richardson, Texas, and Slade Burgess of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Tanner Watts and wife, Jill, Blaine Curtis and fiancé, Maci Courtwright, Chelsea Morgan and husband, William, Colton Kibby, Christopher Kibby, Chelsie Roden and husband, Derek, and Chantae Robbins; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
